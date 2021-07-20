West Virginia woman arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at victim for ‘destroying her TV’

WALLACE, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after allegedly pointing a firearm at a man for “destroying her TV” in Wallace.

On July 18, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a property dispute taking place at a residence Parish Circle, according to a criminal complaint.

Minnie Edgell

Prior to deputies’ arrival, they learned that the suspect, Minnie Edgell, 43, of Wallace, “was alleging that the victim destroyed her TV,” and that Edgell “was brandishing a firearm, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, “however, she no longer had it on her,” and Edgell advised deputies that “the firearm is in her vehicle in her purse” and allowed deputies to take possession of it, according to the complaint.

After taking possession of the firearm, deputies ran the serial numbers and found the magazine to be loaded, deputies said.

Deputies then spoke with Edgell, who stated that the victim “destroyed her TV and that she wanted to press charges,” at which point deputies provided her with a statement form and time to write it, according to the complaint.

The victim informed deputies that he and Edgell “have been having issues regarding property,” and that she was accusing him of breaking her TV; when deputies asked if the victim broke the TV, “he stated he did not,” deputies said.

When deputies asked the victim if Edgell brandished the firearm at him, he said that she had “pulled a firearm and pointed it at him,” and that “also pulled the trigger; however, it did not fire,” according to the complaint.

Despite there being no eyewitnesses to the incident, some individuals across the street from the incident did say that Edgell “came to their house to talk to them about the incident and she did admit to them that she pulled a firearm on the victim,” deputies said.

Edgell has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.