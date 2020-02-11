AARP West Virginia pushing lawmakers to lower drug prices

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is an ongoing effort at the state capitol to lower prescription drug prices in the Mountain State.

AARP West Virginia held a news conference on Monday urging legislation to back a number of bills currently moving through the House and Senate.

Some lawmakers say several residents are forced to make the decision to buy food over medicine.

Some of these are medications that people have to have, so, that they can stay alive to do whatever else it is they need to do, whether it is to raise their grandchildren, raise their own children, work, be productive. Jane Marks, President – AARP West Virginia

People talk about the high cost of drugs. And we have legislation to cap a couple of drugs here and there — epipens, insulin — but again, that’s not getting to the why? Why are we seeing these price increases? State Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) Brooke – Majority Whip

One bill currently in legislation would allow the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office to maintain a website that displays drug prices and a price breakdown that is accessible to the public.

