UPDATE: SUV associated with Fairmont Amber Alert last seen in Arizona

UPDATE: (7/23/19): The vehicle associated with an Amber Alert for a missing 4-year-old girl in Fairmont was last seen near Holbrook, Arizona on July 17.

Gracelynn Scritchfield is believed to be with her biological father Arlie Edward Hetrick, III, a.k.a. Trey.

__________________________________________________________

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Gracelynn June Scritchfield.

The 4-year-old was last seen in Fairmont and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Scritchfield is described as white, with brown-blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3’0″ tall, weighs 35 pounds and was last seen wearing summer attire.

Police believe she was abducted by her biological father Arlie Edward Hetrick III.

Arlie Edward Hetrick III

He is described as a 26-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Hetrick is 5’9″ and weights 140 pounds.

It is believed the pair is in a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Fairmont detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2850.