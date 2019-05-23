Body of Riley Crossman positively identified

The body of a West Virginia teenage girl has now officially been identified, Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston positively identified the body as that of Riley Crossman, 15, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Her body was found one week ago on a rural road in Berkeley County.

The official confirmation of identity was received at approximately 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Bohrer said.

Andy J. McCauley, 41, of Berkeley Springs has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the teenager. McCauley is reportedly the boyfriend of Riley’s mother, according to court documents.

“We have no reason to believe that there are any other suspects,“ said Sheriff Bohrer. “Of course if something pointed our attention that way, we’d investigate it, but at this time we have no reason to believe that.“