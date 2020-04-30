Brooke County courthouse to reopen by appointment

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Starting Monday, the Brooke County Courthouse will be open by appointment only.

Only West Virginia residents will have access to essential business. Local attorneys and staff will be allowed in on designated days and times.

Make sure to call the department you’re looking for to make an appointment. However the courthouse asks that if your business can be conducted by mail, phone, or online, please use that option.

If you come without an appointment, the courthouse says you may be turned away.

For a full list of phone numbers and schedules, you can look on their website BrookeWV.ORG