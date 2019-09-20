CDC: WV obesity rates over 35%

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – According to newly released CDC data, there are nine states in the U.S. where obesity rates were over 35% in 2018.

The data was collected through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

The survey shows obesity rates in West Virginia were the highest in the nation last year, weighing in at a whopping 37%.

Dr. David Hess, Internal Medicine, WVU Medicine, told 7News that parents need to start implementing healthy lifestyle choices with their children young in order to turn these rates around.

“The only way to stop it is for education of the parents and this really has to be a generational switch. It’s not going to change overnight,” said Hess.

The BRFSS survey listed several contributing factors for the heightened obesity rates.

Roughly 40% of West Virginian adults report consuming sugary drinks on a daily basis, according to the survey.

Health care coverage also hitting a record low with only 9% of adults being insured.