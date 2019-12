ATLANTA, Ga. (WTRF) – The CDC recently released some disturbing statistics regarding the Mountain State and mental health.

According to the study, West Virginia has the second highest average rate of depression in the nation.

In the last five years, the rate has reportedly increased by nearly 25 percent.

The Mountain State also ranks in the bottom half of states for access to mental health care.

Oregon is the only state with higher depression rates.

Latest Posts: