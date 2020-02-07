1  of  16
DHHR will begin taking applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

West Virginia

The Department of Health and Human Resources will begin taking applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program on Monday.

Eligible state residents will receive assistance in paying heating bills for their home.

The guidelines state that income must be at or below 60 percent of the state median level.

You can find applications at local DHHR offices or senior centers operated by any Area Agency on Aging.

