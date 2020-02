CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — It’s been nearly three years since the legislature and governor approved legal medical cannabis products in West Virginia, yet they are still not available. The law has had to clear a number of time consuming hurdles and supporters say it’s time to expand the law, so patients can just self-medicate.

“And another bill that I think is the humane thing to do is because the government hasn’t been able to get this done right, is to allow patients who are suffering from these conditions to grow a small amount for themselves, and take care of themselves,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.