Fairs, festivals, amusement parks, and outdoor open-air concerts can re-open in WV

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Starting today, fairs, festivals, amusement parks, and open-air concerts can re-open in West Virginia.

The re-opening is part of West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice’s plan West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.

The guidelines can be found for each event below:

Fairs, festivals, amusement parks

Outdoor open – air concerts

Gov. Justice will provide a COVID-19 briefing today at 12:30 PM.

