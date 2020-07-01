Fairs, festivals, amusement parks, and outdoor open-air concerts can re-open in WV

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Starting today, fairs, festivals, amusement parks, and open-air concerts can re-open in West Virginia.
The re-opening is part of West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice’s plan West Virginia Strong: The Comeback.
The guidelines can be found for each event below:
Fairs, festivals, amusement parks
Gov. Justice will provide a COVID-19 briefing today at 12:30 PM.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- Zach’s Noon Update
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher and wife tested positive for virus
- Flying snakes? Here’s how they can glide through the air
- West Virginia woman sentenced after faking death