Fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts canceled again for groups over 25 or more

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 press briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced that groups over the amount of 25 will no longer be allowed to congregate.

Gov. Justice says fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts will not be able to resume during this time unless they can mandate 25 people or less.

The state had originally moved to 100 people in a gathering earlier this month.

Gov. Justice says this not apply to little leagues, outdoor pools, the WVSSAC guidelines, etc, as long as people continue to social distance and wear masks.

Churches are also part of this mandate, Gov. Justice called churches essential

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is closing bars in Monongalia County to close again for 10 days due to the increase of cases in the county.

The closure of Monongalia County bars, the downsize in crowds, and the cancellation of outdoor festivals, fairs, and concerts that cannot comply with the downsize in crowds will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 14.