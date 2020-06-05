Gov. Justice announces major road project for Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Justice announced a major road project for the city of Wheeling.

Gov. Justice said 25 million dollars has been secured for the Wheeling Streetscape project.

The design work has already started.

Secretary Byrd White said the project will begin construction in spring or early summer in 2021.

Gov. Justice said this project needs done after “decades of neglect to the roads in Wheeling.”

Gov. Justice was joined by Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Byrd White, Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, and State Senator Ryan Weld.