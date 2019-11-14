Governor Justice calls for special session

West Virginia

by: WOWK

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation today, calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in a special session Monday.

According to a release, the special session would take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, to consider three bills.

  • Spending Authority for Debt Service Payments on Roads to Prosperity G.O. Bonds, Rounds 2 and 3
  • Bringing certain DUI Expungement Procedures into compliance with federal law
  • Tourism Development Act Re-Authorization

The special session will be held while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for previously-scheduled November Interim Committee meetings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter