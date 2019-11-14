Governor Justice calls for special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation today, calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in a special session Monday.

According to a release, the special session would take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, to consider three bills.

Spending Authority for Debt Service Payments on Roads to Prosperity G.O. Bonds, Rounds 2 and 3

Bringing certain DUI Expungement Procedures into compliance with federal law

Tourism Development Act Re-Authorization

The special session will be held while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for previously-scheduled November Interim Committee meetings.