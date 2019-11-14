Governor Justice calls for special session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice has issued a proclamation today, calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in a special session Monday.
According to a release, the special session would take place at 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, to consider three bills.
- Spending Authority for Debt Service Payments on Roads to Prosperity G.O. Bonds, Rounds 2 and 3
- Bringing certain DUI Expungement Procedures into compliance with federal law
- Tourism Development Act Re-Authorization
The special session will be held while lawmakers are gathered in Charleston for previously-scheduled November Interim Committee meetings.