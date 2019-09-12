Hancock County indictments include attempted murder charges

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several eye-popping indictments were handed down on Wednesday by the Hancock County Grand Jury.

James Sellitti of Weirton has been indicted on charges of attempt to retaliate against a public official and attempted murder.

Timothy Hampson, also from Weirton, has been indicted on 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious assault, two counts of battery, and kidnapping.

7News is working to find out out more details on these cases, so stay with WTRF.com for any updates.