Hancock County indictments include attempted murder charges

West Virginia

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several eye-popping indictments were handed down on Wednesday by the Hancock County Grand Jury.

James Sellitti of Weirton has been indicted on charges of attempt to retaliate against a public official and attempted murder.

Timothy Hampson, also from Weirton, has been indicted on 11 charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious assault, two counts of battery, and kidnapping.

7News is working to find out out more details on these cases, so stay with WTRF.com for any updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter