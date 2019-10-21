‘Infor’ holds grand-opening in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A high-tech company held a grand-opening Monday at their new office in Charleston.

Infor, based in New York, is a cloud-based software management company that currently employs 17,000 workers.

However, there are plans to hire another 100 in the Mountain State.

We would love to hire locally. For us, we kind of see that folks get trained here and they leave the state. Our goal would be to get folks from universities and schools, keep them working in West Virginia, get them in a happy work environment, where they can stay and not have to leave. Pam Murphy, COO of INFOR

State lawmakers are excited about the addition of another tech company to the Mountain State.

Infor really works with educational institutions, whether it’s WVU, whether its Marshall and State to prepare the workforce, but we need to get more women in STEM. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) WV

Infor says the state’s low cost of living is one of the reasons why the company picked the West Virginia.