Live coverage before President Donald Trump’s visit Wheeling

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Representatives David McKinley (R-WV-1), Alex Mooney (R-WV-2) and Carol Miller (R-WV-3), all wrote a letter to President Trump to express their full support for Governor Jim Justice’s request for a federal disaster declaration for the state of West Virginia. On June 29, up to five inches of rain fell, causing flash floods and evacuations in five counties.

You can read full letter below: