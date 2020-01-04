WV Senate gears up for 2020 legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two local lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming legislative session.

With many potential bills on the table, Senators Ryan Weld and William Ihlenfeld are prioritizing a couple items on their agenda.

Poor road conditions across the Mountain State continue to be a concern for residents.

Senator Weld will reintroduce a bill from last year’s legislative session, which would grant more flexibility to local Division of Highway branches for road maintenance.

So, we are going to try and go back to that again I think and work with the Governor’s Office to try and get that done because, again, we appropriate monies, which is what we have done consistently through the years, but unfortunately, we are not seeing the work to the scale that we think needs to be done. Sen. Ryan Weld, R-WV 1st District

In an effort to bring more transparency to the government, Senator Ihlenfeld will present his bill for blind trust funds.

The bill would require West Virginia governors to place their assets in a trust fund to differentiate their personal business from work.

We’ve got a long history of corruption in West Virginia — has been going on for generations. We’ve had recent scandals and we need to do more to restore the public’s trust in the government. Sen. William Ihlenfled, D-WV 1st District

The new legislative session begins January 8.

Gov. Jim Justice will deliver his State of the State address Wednesday evening.

