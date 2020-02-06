Man gets life sentence for killing man paying child support

A West Virginia man has been sentenced for the shooting death of a man delivering child support money to the mother of his children.

News outlets report 30-year-old Juan Chic received life in prison without parole Tuesday in Charleston.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed 27-year-old Andre Leonard in 2018.

Chic and a woman had met up with Leonard so that Leonard could give the woman money to buy their children clothes for school.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Chic maintained his innocence Tuesday.

Police never recovered a murder weapon.

The woman told investigators she saw Chic fatally shoot Leonard.