Man gets life sentence for killing man paying child support

A West Virginia man has been sentenced for the shooting death of a man delivering child support money to the mother of his children.
News outlets report 30-year-old Juan Chic received life in prison without parole Tuesday in Charleston.
Prosecutors say he shot and killed 27-year-old Andre Leonard in 2018.
Chic and a woman had met up with Leonard so that Leonard could give the woman money to buy their children clothes for school.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Chic maintained his innocence Tuesday.
Police never recovered a murder weapon.
The woman told investigators she saw Chic fatally shoot Leonard.
