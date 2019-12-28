Marshall University’s marching band to perform in London parade

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – London’s New Year’s Day Parade is set to feature a little touch of West Virginia.

Marshall University’s marching band is heading across the pond to perform in London’s parade ringing in 2020.

The college announced the performance on Friday and says more than 100 band members are scheduled to take part in the parade.

The group will then spend several days in England for educational tours and sightseeing.

The school says Marshall’s Marching Thunder band was picked after a global search of marching bands.

