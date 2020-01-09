Michael Folk promotes gubernatorial campaign across West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In West Virginia, Republican gubernatorial candidate hopeful Michael Folk has touted to the GOP faithful his credentials as a conservative, free-market choice.

Folk says businesses in West Virginia border counties have particular difficulties competing due to the state’s tax structure. He seeks to change that as part of a push to move West Virginia into the future.

“My two opponents are Democrats,” said Folk. “They’ve been promoting the failed policies of the past. And I want to look to the future. My background is in economics. My background’s in, you know, studying and promoting free-market economics. I want to make West Virginia a place that we can live, work, and raise a family.”

Folk will compete for the nomination against incumbent Governor Jim Justice and former West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher in the May 12th primary election.