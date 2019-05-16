Mother’s boyfriend arrested for murder of Riley Crossman, Morgan County teen

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. — Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer announced Thursday that an arrest was made for the murder of Riley Crossman.

Andy J. McCauley Jr., 41, was arrested Thursday and is being charged with murder. He was the boyfriend of Riley Crossman’s mother, and has been “a person of interest since day one,” Bohrer said during the press conference at 5 p.m.

Bohrer said McCauley was under surveillance at his job in Berkeley County, and agreed to come to the Martinsburg detachment of the West Virginia State Police, where he was arrested.

Officers found what they believe to be her body Thursday morning on North Mountain, at 5500 Tuscarora Pike in Berkeley County, West Virginia. Bohrer said they can not give details on how she died at this time.

Bohrer said only a pathologist can confirm that the body is Riley Crossman’s, but they believe it is hers.

Bohrer said her body was decomposed when they found it, but they do not know at this time how long it has been there.

The body will be transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Charleston on Friday for the autopsy.

There will be a prayer vigil at the Berkeley Springs State Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, Bohrer said.

Crossman, 15, was missing for a little over a week. On Wednesday, there was a large coordinated search effort with several hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement.

The investigation is still ongoing.