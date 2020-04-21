Ohio County Board Votes on Excess Levy

Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF)- Excess levy rates set by the Ohio County Board of Education will remain the same.



The board met in a brief session Tuesday morning and voted 5-0 in favor of the 95.5 percent excess levy rate. Ohio County Schools Chief Financial Officer Steve Bieniek said there will be no increase for taxpayers due to the rate as it will remain the same as the previous year.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Miller noted that many school systems in West Virginia set excess levy rates at 100 percent. She commended Ohio County Board of Education members for not asking taxpayers to pay the maximum rate possible.

Bieniek said the board members proposed maintaining the current rate during a regular board meeting in March. The board also approved the Ohio County assessed property values as issued by the office of the Ohio County Assessor. The board’s vote acknowledges that school system has received the assessed values.