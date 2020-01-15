One million pounds of steel used to repair area road slips

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – If you live in the Mountain State, chances are you’ve been seeing a lot of road work

The Division of Highways has released new data showing just how hard they’re working.

Nearly one million pounds of steel has been used for slip repairs in the Northern Panhandle in just the last six months.

That comes to around 24,000 feet of steel drilled into the ground in District 6.

The steel beams that are used weigh 42 pounds per foot and average 30 feet long. That amounts to 23,670 linear feet of steel being drilled into the ground along our roadways to stabilize slip areas throughout our district, which is a tremendous amount of steel and represents Highway’s commitment to maintaining and preserving our infrastructure. Tony Clark, Acting District Engineer

District 6 includes Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler and Wetzel Counties.