Opt-in, Opt-out deadline arrives for W.Va. in nationwide opioid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Friday marked the final day that cities and counties could opt-in or opt-out of the “negotiating class” in the opioid lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies

Th ‘opt-in’ group will have the power to negotiate possible settlements with opioid makers who are being sued.

If communities share in a settlement, they can use money for drug treatment, police and fire overtime or other costs from the opioid crisis.

Things are going to get heated up and you may get left out. You may get left out if there is a global settlement. So, I’d file sooner than later — cities would be crazy not to file and counties, not to be a part of this action. Rusty Webb, Attorney for 35 West Virginia Communities

Attorney Rusty Webb says the next big federal opioid lawsuit to go to trial is the case filed by Huntington and Cabell County.

Statistics show that drug overdoses kill about 70,000 Americans each year.

LATEST HEADLINES