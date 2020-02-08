Proposed bill could bring ‘transparency’ to WV drug prices

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Many West Virginians, including Senator Ryan Weld, are unsatisfied with drug prices in the state.

Over the past several years, we have seen a lot of prescriptions have their prices sky rocket. Sen. Ryan Weld – (R) Brooke County

Sen. Weld is asking for transparency after reviewing statistics from a recent study. During a eight-year period, prescription drug prices increased by nine percent each year.

A proposed bill in the state legislation would require pharmaceutical companies to make all information available to the public on a website.

We will create a system to allow for West Virginians to see where the prices have gone on their prescriptions, the reasons why the pharmaceutical companies have priced it that way, but also, to give West Virginians an opportunity to look at this and discuss other low cost options with their doctors. Sen. Ryan Weld – (R) Brooke County

Supporters of the bill now await a vote from the House.

Delegates recently took a caravan of diabetics from Morgantown to Canada to bring attention to the expensive cost of insulin in West Virginia.

