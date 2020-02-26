Scam claiming to be Gold, Khourey & Turak making Ohio Valley rounds

Moundsville W.VA. (WTRF)- Gold, Khourey, and Turak has learned that people are receiving telephone calls from individuals representing that they are from Gold, Khoury & Turak and asking for Social Security numbers and credit card numbers.

Gold, Khourey & Turak stresses this is not them. and they would never ask for your Social Security numbers and credit card numbers

They have reported this to the police and the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

GKT suspects that some entity is improperly using our identity to mislead people in order to obtain their confidential and personal information.

You can take appropriate steps to safeguard your information by contacting GKT at 304-845-9750 if you have any questions or concerns.

GKT says the privacy of clients is one of our top priorities at GKT and they will continue to take every step necessary to protect client records and information.