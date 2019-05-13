Search efforts continue for missing 15-year-old in West Virginia

The search continues for a missing 15-year-old in West Virginia.

It’s been almost a week since Riley Crossman was first reported missing. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say they are devoting all of their resources to make sure that she is brought back home.

Search efforts from sheriff’s deputies, to the FBI along with the Department of Homeland Security continue to actively search for Riley Crossman whose been missing since the evening hours of May 7 to May 8.

“We’re investigating all possibilities,” said Sheriff K.C. Bohrer. “We don’t have any belief at this point in time that she ran away.”

Volunteers have been looking in the immediate Berkeley Springs, Morgan County area. Riley was last seen at her mother’s home in Berkeley Springs. Her parents were alerted when Riley missed school. Her father Lance, desperately asking for the public’s help.

“Everyone’s trying really hard to find her,” he said.

On Wednesday, May 15, Bohrer says there will be a large coordinated search.

“In situations like this, you want to search areas such as waterways, lakes, known dumping spots, things of that nature,” he said.

Riley is described being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 120 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Her father Lance adds, “The police are working very hard. We really want her to come home, so please share the story.”

Bohrer says some helpful tips have poured in, but that anyone with information is urged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 258-1067.

Any volunteers who would like to help in the search efforts are asked to meet near the Office of Emergency Services, Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Old War Memorial parking lot.