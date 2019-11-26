Breaking News
Bransfield must apologize and pay back $792,638

Senator Ryan Weld announces he is running for re-election

West Virginia

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – A press conference was called at Wellsburg City Hall on Tuesday.

State Senator Ryan Weld announced he is running for re-election.

Senator Weld has introduced several pieces of legislation that have gone on to become law.

He said if he is re-elected there are still several things he wants to tackle such as the effects of the opioid crisis on children, expanding mental and behavioral health programs, and other issues in West Virginia.

” We have seen in Wheeling first hand what happens when we don’t have enough facilities to provide for these individuals with the closing of OVMC, losing those beds for mental health behavioral health patients. So that’s something I plan on addressing as we get into this upcoming session.”

Sen. Ryan Weld – (R) WV

Senator Weld says they will also be addressing Greyhound issue during the legislative session in January.

