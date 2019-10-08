Spending concerns aRISE for WV flooding recovery program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Taxpayers may be getting fleeced when it comes to the spending of West Virginia flood recovery funds.

A former subcontractor for the ‘RISE West Virginia’ program says the state is being grossly over-charged for rebuilt homes in the flood zone.

State contracts indicate that one builder is being paid thousands of dollars for laying cinder-block foundation rolls, when he says it should only cost several hundred dollars.

I have asked the folks at the RISE program if I could see all of the contracts with all of the parties involved. We’ve yet to get to see those.

Del. Dean Jeffries, Co-Chair (R) Kanawha — Flooding Committee

The spending concerns following the 2016 floods could run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The legislature’s flooding committee meets next week.

