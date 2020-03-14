State senate lending a hand to local businesses amid COVID-19 outbreak

In this image from video, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The Senate will vote on the Articles of Impeachment on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5. (Senate Television via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, the economy continues to be affected, which could heavily impact small businesses.

Locally owned businesses do not have the resources that big corporations do, putting them more at risk. But state lawmakers say they are working hard to assist where it is needed.

We are going to act here in the senate to help these small businesses, to help those individuals, whether its with testing or it’s the cost associated with it. If someone has to stay home and quarantine for 14 days, many people can’t afford to be off of work for that long. We need to do something about it, and we are in the midst of it right now. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito | (R) WV

Senator Capito also would like to remind state residents of good hygiene practices.

