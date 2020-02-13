Suicide prevention education bill clears West Virginia Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia educators would have to teach students about suicide prevention under a bill approved by the state Senate.

Lawmakers voted 33-0 on Wednesday to approve the bill, which would require that teachers, students and other school officials get training on suicide prevention and awareness.

Brooke County Republican Sen. Ryan Weld sponsored the measure and described a “grim” set of statistics on the rising rates of youth suicide.

Figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show suicide was the eighth leading cause of death in West Virginia in 2017, the most recently available data.

Nationally, suicide was the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 24.