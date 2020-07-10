High School sports start dates pushed back in WV

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During the Friday COVID-19 briefing, with West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan announced that fall high school sports have been pushed back.

Bernie Dolan executive director of WVSSAC: We already have restrictions in sports, this will be another set of restrictions to look at@WVGovernor

@WTRF7News

#coronavirus #WV — John Lynch (@JohnLynchWTRF) July 10, 2020

Practice will begin for high school athletes on on August 17. The original start date was August 3.

The start date for competition was pushed back for each sport.

Golf competition can resume on August 24. Dolan stated that golf can social distance better than any sport.

Volleyball, Cheerleading, Soccer, and Cross- Country can resume their seasons on September 2.

Football will begin on September 3.

Dolan stated if you’re attending games or athletic events, indoors and outdoors, you will be required to wear a mask.

Bernie Dolan executive director of WVSSAC: If you're at games, indoors and outdoors you will have to wear a mask. It's up to the public to decide if we have athletics in the fall@WVGovernor

@WTRF7News

#coronavirus #WV — John Lynch (@JohnLynchWTRF) July 10, 2020

There also could be limitations on how many spectators/ fans can be present in attendance at a sporting event .

Dolan said this will be based on sport to sport and community to community basis.

Official guidelines will be released later.