Teen swimmer’s body found in West Virginia river

West Virginia
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 16-year-old boy has been found in a West Virginia river.

A National Park Service news release says the boy had been swimming with two other people in New River Gorge National River on Friday morning when he got caught in the swift current and was swept downstream.

The park service says the boy’s body was found at around noon by search and rescue divers.

Officials say the boy’s body was located in 14 feet of water, about 200 yards downstream from where he was last seen. He was not wearing a life jacket.

The boy was not immediately identified.

Officials say the New River is a high-volume river with swift currents and a rocky bottom. Water levels and river conditions can change quickly.

