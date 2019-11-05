U.S. Attorney issues vaping warning following teens overdose

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – U.S. Attorney Bill Powell issued a warning Tuesday regarding the vaping dangers among middle school and high school students.

This comes days after two high school students in Morgantown overdosed from heroin-laced vape pens.

The heroin-laced pens were labeled ‘TKO.’

The U.S. Attorney’s office says teenagers are very vulnerable to these black market items since they are legally too young to purchase FDA-approved products.

The biggest problem is with these products, especially the unlabeled products, these knock-off products — we don’t know where they’re coming from. There’s no regulation or testing of those. Anybody vaping, particularly the youth and teenagers, they really are playing a game of Russian Roulette and they’re hoping to sort of pass the test of chance. Randolph Bernard, First Assistant to U.S. Attorney

If you suspect someone to be in possession of a ‘TKO‘ vape product, the U.S. Attorney’s office says to contact your local law enforcement.