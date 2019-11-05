U.S. Attorney issues vaping warning following teens overdose

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – U.S. Attorney Bill Powell issued a warning Tuesday regarding the vaping dangers among middle school and high school students.
This comes days after two high school students in Morgantown overdosed from heroin-laced vape pens.
The heroin-laced pens were labeled ‘TKO.’
The U.S. Attorney’s office says teenagers are very vulnerable to these black market items since they are legally too young to purchase FDA-approved products.
The biggest problem is with these products, especially the unlabeled products, these knock-off products — we don’t know where they’re coming from. There’s no regulation or testing of those. Anybody vaping, particularly the youth and teenagers, they really are playing a game of Russian Roulette and they’re hoping to sort of pass the test of chance.Randolph Bernard, First Assistant to U.S. Attorney
If you suspect someone to be in possession of a ‘TKO‘ vape product, the U.S. Attorney’s office says to contact your local law enforcement.