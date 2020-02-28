UPDATE: 2 suspects in shooting incident near WVU’s downtown campus arrested at Walmart, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (WTRF) – The two individuals who police said were involved in a shots fired incident near West Virginia University’s campus were arrested at Walmart in Morgantown, according to a press release from the Granville Police Department.

The release stated that on Friday at approximately 4:15 a.m., multiple police agencies, including the Granville Police Department, were dispatched to Walmart at 5605 University Town Center Drive to assist in the apprehension of two suspects. Police said the suspects were involved in a shooting incident at College Park, an apartment living area east of WVU’s main campus, early Friday morning.

Officers said both suspects were arrested without incident. The release stated that no additional information about this incident will be released by the Granville Police Department at this time.

Officers with the Granville Police Department said that WVU Police is leading the investigation and the Granville Police Department provided assistance.

UPDATE (2/28/2020 7:37 a.m.)

One person is dead, and two suspects are in custody, according to University Police, after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex near West Virginia University’s downtown Morgantown campus.

“Multiple agencies responded to support our department at the scene,” said UPD Chief W.P. Chedester. “We appreciate their cooperation and assistance as our investigation continues.”

The medical examiner has been called. University Police is not releasing additional information at this time as its investigation is ongoing.

Counselors from WVU’s Carruth Center are onsite at College Park to provide support for residents.

College Park is part of the apartment living area east of the main campus.

ORIGINAL (2/28/2020 5:49 a.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to WVU’s campus alert system, University Police are investigating a shots fired incident near campus.

According to WVU Alert, the scene is now clear.

The system posted an alert at about 4:00 a.m. regarding a shots fired incident near Building 20 at College Park.

Authorities say it is safe to resume normal activities.

There is no word yet on any injuries at this time.

Police are asking for help from the public if they have any information, and if so, to contact University Police at 304- 293-3136.