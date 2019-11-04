Search for armed and dangerous couple has ended with one in custody

UPDATE (November 4, 2019, 2:45 p.m.):

According to the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, Aaron Hoard turned himself in on Monday.

There is no update on if Machaela Jeffries is in custody, at this time.

According to the Preston County Sheriff’s Department, they will be releasing more information later this evening in a press release.

ORIGINAL (November 3, 2019, 10:09 p.m.):

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Sheriff’s Department wants people to be on the lookout for a couple, considered armed and dangerous, in connection to a shooting death that happened Sunday in Terra Alta.

According to a statement from Capt. T.N. Tichnell, 33 year old Aaron Glenn Hoard, of Morgantown, is wanted in the death of 38-year-old Grant Felton, of Terra Alta, who was shot Sunday at Shorthorns Saloon.

Officials said Hoard fled the scene and is believed to be with his girlfriend, Machaela J. Jeffries, and possibly their one-year-old child. Deputies said she is helping Hoard evade arrest in a 2018 black Dodge Ram pickup truck, with West Virginia license plate 73Y 340.

The two are considered armed and dangerous, and law enforcement is warning the public to avoid contact with them, but if they are spotted, to call 911 or contact the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.