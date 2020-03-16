W.Va. School leaders making sure students don’t go hungry away from desks

OHIO AND MARSHALL COUNTIES, W.VA. (WTRF) — Starting Monday, West Virginia has made it possible for students to continue to have a free school breakfast and lunch, even while they are at home.

Parents can get some extra help, as school leaders are working to make sure students don’t go hungry while away from their school desks.

They might not need it today, but it will be there tomorrow. We’re prepared to provide families with a weeks’ worth of food, breakfast and lunch. Parents are very busy. We know that our stores and grocery departments are getting low on supplies. This food is ready. It’s prepared. It’s in bags, and I strongly suggest people come out and get it. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

Following the governor’s call to action, the bags are packed full of variety and USDA approved balanced meals. Each county feeds an estimated 4,000 kids each day. But because of the pandemic, it is even more important to fill tummies.

Helping to boost their immune system, as well as just keep them healthy as they’re growing. Renee Griffin, Ohio County Schools Director of Child Nutrition

If you don’t feel comfortable picking up the packs at the drop off spots, give the school a call, and they are more than happy to make deliveries.

We want to make sure that parents know that when they call us, we’ll find a way to get the food to them. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

This is a time of need. This is a time of crisis, not only here in our community but across the nation. Just come on out. We’re ready for you, we have the meals. Renee Griffin, Ohio County Schools Director of Child Nutrition

In Marshall County, all the school leaders woke up bright and early to prep the goodie-bags for the handouts.

Today is our first day of remote learning, and we are making sure all of our kids are fed. We have a couple things going on; the first are mobile food busses, and the second are popup markets. Shelby Haines, Superintendent of Marshall County Schools

The Board of Education is aware that these free options are filling the needs of many in the area.

We’re concerned with the welfare of our students even though school is not in session. Some are dependent on breakfast and lunch that are provided daily. So, with school not in session, they still have those needs. And so, we thought this was an avenue to supply those needs for the students. John Miller, President of the Marshall County Board of Education

I’m making sure my little siblings have some food to eat, and make sure my parents aren’t going crazy worrying about food and stuff. It gives them a little bit of different stuff. Anthony, Big brother

This will continue until students can come back to school.

For Ohio County’s feeding schedule, click here.

For Marshall County’s feeding schedule, click here.