W.Va. state senator has trial set on prostitution charge

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia state Sen. Mike Maroney is set to go on trial in April on charges that he solicited a prostitute.

A Marshall County court clerk said the Republican lawmaker had his jury trial scheduled for April 14 following a brief pretrial hearing Friday.

Police say Maroney exchanged text messages to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who has acknowledged being a prostitute.

Maroney has pleaded not guilty. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

Maroney has still been active at the statehouse this legislative session. He is the chairman of the Senate committee on health and human resources.

