WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:00 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va.

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 10:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 52-year old male from Kanawha County. “Our sincere condolences are extended for this profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

This week is week six of Gov. Justice’s plans to re-open the economy in West Virginia.

On Friday, June 5, casinos and movie theaters are set to re-open in the Mountain state.

