WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:00 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 10:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 52-year old male from Kanawha County. “Our sincere condolences are extended for this profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
This week is week six of Gov. Justice’s plans to re-open the economy in West Virginia.
On Friday, June 5, casinos and movie theaters are set to re-open in the Mountain state.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
