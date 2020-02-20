Weirton hopes to get one of the biggest economic development projects in decades

WEIRTON, W. Va. (WTRF) It could create more than 3,000 jobs and involve $2 billion in new investment.



It would be called Frontier Crossing Development and could be located on unused former industrial property.



Officials say The Frontier Group of Companies invested nearly $80 million to acquire 1300 acres of obsolete Weirton Steel / ArcelorMittal property in 2017.



They are working with the City of Weirton to create manufacturing, commercial and industrial development there.

According to Weirton City Manager Joe DeBartolomeo, it will “support industry, manufacturing in the downstream shale gas sector, warehousing, the largest solar project in the state, and commerce related to railroad, barge and trucking.”



Weirton and Frontier officials have met with state officials in Charleston about support, and plan to have future meetings.



