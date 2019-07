Weirton officials have released the name of the woman killed in Sunday morning’s fire.



Officials confirm 62-year-old Christine Chanoski was found dead in the living room where the fire began.



Her cause of death has not been released.



Weirton Fire Chief Shumate tell us the cause of the fire is still unknown.



But he confirms Chanoski was the only person inside the house at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue her dog.



The fire marshall is investigating.