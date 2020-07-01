West Virginia has more than 7,000 children in Foster Care

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, there are still over 7,000 children in foster care throughout the Mountain State.

Officials from the National Youth Advocate Program say that number is growing and they are actively looking for families willing to become foster parents. They say there is a specific need in the Northern Panhandle.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent must submit to several background checks. They also must complete a training process to become a licensed foster parent.

“We actually are very fortunate right now that we are able to continue outr foster parent training through on-line services,” said Rachel Sterling, who serves as a Foster Care Team Leader for the National Youth Advocate Program. “Through Zoom or Microsoft Teams, you are able to meet with one of our coordinators and continue your training. Business as usual.”

Sterling says the for more information or to sigh up , you can call (304) 243-1865.