West Virginia is the most at-risk state to COVID, according to recent study

Research shows West Virginians are living in a state that has the most vulnerable population to Coronavirus in the US.

It’s not been much of a shock to medical experts. Even before COVID, medical experts say West Virginia has been one of the unhealthiest states, and this is confirmed in a recent study.

According to the study, if you’re older than 18, nearly half of us have a chronic medical condition, such as heart disease, diabetes, or obesity. Those people fall into a higher risk category to the virus.

Medical experts say that’s not to mention we live in a relatively older population, which also puts us at a high-risk.

But there are ways we can turn those statistics around.

“We really need to be hyper-vigilant in this state because we are not as healthy as other states, and even though the viewers that watch this may personally be healthy, these statistics in West Virginia show we have a relatively unhealthy population.” Dr. David Hess, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Medical experts are urging West Virginians to continue to practice good personal hygiene, including mask wearing, washing hands, social distancing, and reporting symptoms when we feel sick.

