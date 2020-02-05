West Virginia ranks 49th on list of healthiest states, according to CDC study

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -Have you stuck to your resolution of getting healthy? Recent studies are showing the Mountain State is not on track to achieve a healthy lifestyle.

According to a CDC report, West Virginia is ranked number two as the least healthy state in America. It’s also the fifth worst for diet and exercise. But officials believe this is all linked back to the lack of education that we all need to understand a healthy lifestyle.

“We’ve been there for quite awhile and most of the data suggests that is related to demographics social economics situation that we have here in West Virginia.,” said Joe Slavik, Director of the Howard Long Wellness Center. “Lower levels of general education and income compared to some of the states that are really successful like california and colorado. So it’s really in partial to the levels of education so we have got to start at the very young levels and talking to them about healthy lifestyle like exercise and eating correctly but then we have to continue it into adulthood and that’s where we are starting to fail.”

Eating healthy is the next step to this lifestyle. Slavik says try to eat more whole foods and stay away from processed and fried foods.

Physical activity is also a key component to healthy living. By establishing a steady gym schedule that fits into your life will make the process that much easier.