What’s the fastest disappearing job in West Virginia? The answer may surprise you

(WTRF) – Is my job secure?

It’s a question many of us have asked ourselves at one time or another, especially now.

With some jobs seeming to dwindle in recent years, what jobs are hardest to find here?

When’s the last time you’ve heard of somebody that’s a typist working in an office? Jason Haswell, Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

It’s a fair question and one that perhaps doesn’t spark a resounding “yes” answer. That’s because a recent study by Smart Asset found office and administrative support occupations are the fastest disappearing in the Mountain State.

That includes, telephone operators, proofreaders and procurement clerks.

You can have somebody who’s an office manager do three or four different things. Maybe your office manager now is is your HR person and your receptionist, so I think with that, you’re seeing people because of loss of business and because of things slowing down trying to consolidate some of these jobs into one and maybe they pay that person a bit more, but not as much as three people were making before. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

More specific to West Virginia, the job we are rapidly losing is eligibility interviewers for government programs.

Although this study looked at data up until 2019 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Haswell said it could look different a year from now as more people may need those programs.

After this surge I think you’re going to see a lot of these people coming back. Somebody’s going to have to interview them, so there’s going to be a lot of people looking for jobs, so somebody again is going to have to vet these employees. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

Haswell also said he was somewhat surprised not to see oil and gas on the list.

The oil and gas industry, and the energy industry this year, has been decimated. We have an over-abundance of oil and gas right now, so they lay a lot of guys off. They stop pumping from the wells. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

Although he thinks once 2020 is added, this study will look a lot different.

As for the Buckeye State, Smart Asset recorded the transportation and material moving industry was hit the hardest.