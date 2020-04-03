Wheeling man arrested for wanton endangerment

A Wheeling man is facing criminal charges after police responded to Riverview Towers – 601 Main Street Thursday morning for a report of a person who was barricaded inside an apartment.

When officers arrived, a strong odor of natural gas was present, prompting a response from the Wheeling Fire Department.

When officers entered the apartment, they found and removed Dennis Lee Cork, 64 of Wheeling and safely turned off the gas stove.

Cork was placed under arrest charged with wanton endangerment with explosives. He was arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate later that day. The fire department properly ventilated the area and temporarily evacuated residents as a precaution.