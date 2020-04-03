A Wheeling man is facing criminal charges after police responded to Riverview Towers – 601 Main Street Thursday morning for a report of a person who was barricaded inside an apartment.
When officers arrived, a strong odor of natural gas was present, prompting a response from the Wheeling Fire Department.
When officers entered the apartment, they found and removed Dennis Lee Cork, 64 of Wheeling and safely turned off the gas stove.
Cork was placed under arrest charged with wanton endangerment with explosives. He was arraigned by an Ohio County magistrate later that day. The fire department properly ventilated the area and temporarily evacuated residents as a precaution.
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Ohio County Health Department confirms new positive COVID-19 case
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response
- National Guard called in to help with COVID-19 in Ohio Valley
- Wheeling man arrested for wanton endangerment
- West Virginia native, Grammy-winning singer Bill Withers dies at 81