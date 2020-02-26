Wheeling man sentenced for role in cocaine and heroin distribution operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Andre Hager, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 51 months incarceration for his role in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hager, also known as “Andyman,” pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine Base and Heroin” in June 2019.

Hager, age 48, admitted to distributing cocaine and heroin, in Ohio County from April 2018 to September 2018.