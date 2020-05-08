Wheeling water bills can now be paid online or by phone free of charge

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- Paying utility bills in the City of Wheeling just got easier and more affordable as online and telephone payments for water bills are now being accepted free of charge.

Public Works Director Russell Jebbia said the water department has accepted online and telephone payments for some time, but there was a $1.25 fee. That cost is now being waived.

“We want to make things as convenient for our customers as possible and this is just one way we can do that,” he said.

Those who desire to pay online will have the option to set up autopay.

When selecting autopay, users should select a date no later than the due date listed on the bill to avoid incurring any penalty.

Three days before the account is drafted, the customer will receive an email indicating the amount and day of the draft followed by a confirmation email once payment has been made.

For those residents who prefer to submit utility payments the old fashioned way, Jebbia noted they can still be sent via the USPS to 1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 or can be deposited in the drop box at the entrance to the City-County Building at the aforementioned address.

If submitting a payment via the drop box, it can be in the form of cash, a check or money order along with the pay stub from the bill.

All should be placed in an envelope and sealed. Utility bills can also be paid at any WesBanco, but customers MUST provide the bill stub in order for it to be accepted.