WLU to resume in-person classes in the fall

West Liberty, W.Va (WTRF)- West Liberty University plans to have in-seat classes for Fall 2020 and reopen its main campus and Highlands Center location, along with housing and dining services.

“Some modifications are possible in the future but at this time West Liberty University plans on opening and is looking forward to welcoming students back for a successful fall semester,” said President Stephen Greiner.

Campus closed on March 23, 2020 after Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19.

The tentative Fall 2020 start date is Aug. 22, 2020, with move-in taking place that same weekend. Students are asked to watch their email accounts for more information over the summer or to visit westliberty.edu/coronavirus if they have questions.

Greiner mentioned that the summer will allow campus staff and faculty time to plan for possible changes but at this time, all systems are go for fall.