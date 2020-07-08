WV Department of Education provides WV School re-entry tool kit

If you are viewing this on the WTRF app, please click here

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The WV Department of Education along with the WV Department of Human Health released the WV- School Re-entry tool kit this afternoon.

Highlights from the re-entry tool kit are as followed:

**Guideance from the document are subject to change. New directives from Governor Jim Justice and public health officials may be forthcoming and may evolve prior to the start of the school year or during the school year. County boards of education must be prepared to alter their learning plans to comply with any new directives and to best safeguard student health and learning needs.**

Face coverings are required of all staff when they cannot provide instruction in a socially distanced manner

Unless medically waived, students grades 3 and above are required to wear face coverings when outside of their core classroom group or in congregant areas.

Any student who cannot wear a mask or face shield due to a medical condition, including those with respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition, or disability, and students who would be unable to remove a mask without assistance are not required to wear face coverings. Individuals who are communicating or seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired or who has another disability, where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication, are not required to wear a mask; however, individuals should consider using another type of face covering such as a plastic face shield.

Students in middle and high school are required to wear face coverings in congregant areas and in classrooms if they are not in their core groups and/or social distancing cannot be maintained.

It is recommended that schools and counties:

Minimize opportunities for sustained exposure (15 minutes or more) by ensuring sufficient social distancing with at least six feet between people whenever possible (e.g., adequate space exists in hallways, classrooms are large enough or class sizes are small enough, students and staff utilize large outdoor spaces)

Provide frequent reminders for students and staff to stay at least six feet apart from one another

When feasible, arrange desks or seating so that students are separated from one another by six feet. If it is not possible to arrange seating six feet apart, consider having all students sit facing the same direction (i.e., allsitting on the same side of a table).

Designate hallways as one-way, posting directional reminders on the walls and/or floor.

Designate entrance and exit doors for classrooms and restrooms to reduce people meeting face-to-face

